Britney Spears announces 'Piece of Me' global tour

Hey, Britney fans! Get ready to go global.Pop star Britney Spears announced dates for her "Piece of Me" tour."I'm so excited to announce that we're bringing the #PieceOfMe tour to select cities in North America, Europe and the UK!" Spears tweeted.We know that there are not any Texas shows, but Britney fans will travel anywhere to see her.You can catch her in Washington, D.C., Pennsylvania, Florida or if you have your passport, you can go to Dublin.Limited tickets for her North American tour go on sale Jan. 26."See you guys this summer," Spears tweeted.