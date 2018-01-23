New video has surfaced apparently showing authorities leading children out of the California home where they were allegedly held captive for years.The video is from a security camera belonging to a neighbor of David and Louise Turpin. Officials say the Turpins forced their 13 children to live in squalor for years.The list of accusations includes shackling the children to beds, depriving them of water, and starving them while taunting them with food.The world learned of the case earlier this month after one teenage girl escaped the home and called 9-1-1. Authorities arrested the couple and filed a series of charges last week.