Crosby ISD superintendent resigns for personal reasons

Crosby ISD will soon start its search for a new superintendent.Crosby ISD and the board of trustees confirmed that Dr. Keith Moore submitted his resignation for personal reasons and the board accepted it allowing Dr. Moore the ability to pursue other interests after June 30."Success requires hard work, dedication, leadership, and vision. The Board and Dr. Moore wish to acknowledge and recognize the teachers, principals, administrators, staff, students, parents, and patrons who have all contributed to the District's success.The Board extends its best wishes to Dr. Moore in his future endeavors. On its part, the Board will soon begin its search for a new Superintendents as not to disrupt the District's operations moving forward," Crosby ISD officials said.