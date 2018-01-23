EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2980725" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A child care worker at the Goddard School in Pearland has been accused of inappropriately touching a child, according to Pearland police.

A child care worker at the Goddard School in Pearland has been accused of inappropriately touching a child, Pearland police said.According to authorities, Derion Hanson was charged and arrested for indecency with a child by contact after a victim and her mother reported to police that Hanson had inappropriately touched her.Investigators say Derion Hanson admitted to touching the 7-year-old girl while working at the school."I just couldn't believe it, I mean to know that this person can be teaching your young children and for this to happen, it's just unheard of," said Norman Sinegal, whose grandson attends the daycare.Investigators said the incident happened at the school in late December, and the child reported it to her parents, who told police.According to court records, the little girl said, "... at one point the teacher was looking at her while touching himself over his pants."When confronted, investigators said Hanson eventually confessed telling officers, "... he got the urge and did put his hands down the victim's pants."Hanson was immediately fired after the incident."The investigators spoke with other students in the class, and it's uncertain to say but at this point, there's no evidence that leads to any other students," Pearland Police Officer Jeffery Evans said.We reached out to the Goddard School's corporate office for comment, but they did not return our call.CPS confirms it is investigating the incident."As a parent myself, I think it's important to speak to your children about what is appropriate and what isn't appropriate, so that way if something does happen, they can come to the parent and the parents can take appropriate action," Evans said.