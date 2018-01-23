HPD released images of a suspect and a gold sedan as part of a deadly shooting in the parking lot of an H-E-B on Blackhawk in southeast Houston on Jan. 20, 2018.

Police have released more images of a suspect wanted in the fatal shooting of a man in his mid-70s over the weekend in a grocery store parking lot.It happened Saturday outside a large H-E-B store on Blackhawk near Beltway 8 in southeast Houston.Houston police said store surveillance video showed the victim driving into the parking lot just after noon in a white Lexus SUV, which was followed by a gold Infiniti sedan. Two men were inside it.When the victim parked his Lexus, a man got out of the car that followed him."Witnesses said there was a brief altercation, and the man was shot multiple times. Anywhere from two to four (shots)," said HPD Homicide Det. Andrew Barr.If robbery was the intention, nothing appeared to have been taken.Gloria Marin, who lives in the area, said she heard four gunshots."I went upstairs and asked my son if he heard it, and he did. I went outside and I saw the man on the pavement. He was pale, but alive," Marin recalled.The victim was taken by ambulance to a hospital where he later died. The suspects made their getaway in the gold Infiniti, driving around the back of the store then getting on the Beltway.It happened in the view of security cameras and witnesses on a busy shopping day, which will help police with their case.Despite that, Barr said, "It was brazen and senseless."Late Saturday, police identified the victim as 75-year-old That Huu Le. They also released surveillance camera images of the suspect vehicle and a description of one of the suspects.Police described the suspect in the surveillance photo as a black male. He was last seen wearing a gray hoodie and black pants with a white stripe running down the leg.The suspect was seen riding in a gold-colored, four-door sedan.