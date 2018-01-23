EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2980963" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Last month, before he was born- a carjacker pointed a gun at his mother's stomach

A young mother hasn't been out of her apartment at night since last month. Her routine changed when she was carjacked after returning with her three children from Christmas shopping.She asked only her first name be used. Elizabeth said several men were on the sidewalk. She was getting packages from the shopping trip out of the family car, when she said a man approached her from behind and grabbed her keys.Taken by surprise, she said she grabbed them back."That's when he pointed the gun at my stomach," she said. At the time, she was approaching her due date with her fourth child. She was very much pregnant.Today, HPD released security video from the following day, when the stolen car was wrecked and abandoned.The video shows four men getting out of a car."In the video, you can see three of them try to hide behind a fence," said HPD Robbery Det. Jeff Breiden. "One of them goes back to the car because he left his cellphone behind. They're so casual about it and they could be facing five to 99 years in prison each."Police said the suspects pointed a gun at the pregnant woman's stomach and could have possibly murdered her and her unborn child.When Elizabeth saw the video today, she said she recognized the man who pointed the gun."I still haven't gotten over it," Elizabeth expressed while holding baby Santiago who is now four days old. "I didn't care about the car, only saving my children and my baby.""I'll tell him he was a miracle baby when he gets older," she said. "I'll tell him God was looking out for us."