PERSONAL FINANCE

Here's what you need to know about home office deductions

EMBED </>More Videos

Here are the requirements if you want to deduct expenses from your home office. (KTRK)

If you use a room in your home to operate a business, you may be able to deduct certain expenses on your taxes.

According to the IRS, the home office deduction is for homeowners and renters and all types of homes are eligible.

There are two ways that you can calculate the deduction: the simplified option and the regular method.

Unlike the regular method, which requires you to calculate the actual expenses of the home office, the simplified option lets you multiply the prescribed rate by the allowable square footage of the office.

Regardless of the method you use, your home must meet two requirements in order to qualify for the deduction, which means you may want to ask: is it used for regular and exclusive use or is it a principal place of business?

1) Regular and exclusive use - a specific part of your house is regularly, not occasionally, used only to run your business. Both conditions (regular and exclusive) must apply.

2) Principal place of your business - this means that a substantial amount of your business is conducted at your home, even if you do business at an outside location.

For example, are you holding in-person meetings with patients, clients or customers in your home that are a normal part of your business? If so, you may be able to use the home office deduction.

You can also deduct for free-standing structures such as a studio, garage, or barn. These locations don't even have to be the principal place of business or the only places where you meet clients.

You should also consider this deduction if you have a separate, identifiable part of your home regularly used for storage (like for inventory and product samples), rental property, or a home daycare facility.

Keep this in mind: no personal, family and living expenses may be deducted. Trying to add personal expenses such as the rent, maintenance and repair of a home are where people tend to make common mistakes.

In general, home office deductions are based on the percentage of the home dedicated to the business.

Employees who use part of their home for business may qualify for the home office deduction, under certain conditions.

Go to the IRS website for the full explanation of deductions.

Related: Where you can get your taxes done for free
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
financetaxes
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PERSONAL FINANCE
Digital Deal of the Day
Winning ticket sold in $456M Powerball jackpot
Credit card demands payment from couple after identity theft
First black woman to appear alone on Canadian currency
Judge: Winner of $560M Powerball jackpot can stay anonymous
More Personal Finance
Top Stories
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Blinking box in Harris County park turned out to be hoax
Pearland police warning residents about scammers posing as city workers
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Show More
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Teen nearly killed after saving 2 small children from crash
How many fried Oreos did we eat at RodeoHouston 2018?
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Researchers say birth control pill for men may soon be a reality
More News
Top Video
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
More Video