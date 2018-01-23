A group of NYPD officers in Brooklyn went the extra mile for a disabled Korean War veteran.The 75th Precinct Officers were on patrol when they saw the 85-year-old sitting in his wheelchair outside in the cold.The man told officers a cab dropped him off, but the driver did not help him up the stairs and into his apartment. The officers happily carried him up the stairs.Once inside, the officers thanked him for his service, and snapped some photos before returning to patrol.