Service dog meets Pluto for the first time

ORLANDO, Florida --A service dog in Florida recently met his favorite Disney character, and it was everything you'd hope it would be.
Atlas the service dog takes a trip to Disney World about once a week with his owner, Julian Gavino.
It wasn't until recently, however, that Atlas was able to meet his favorite character, Pluto.
Atlas recognized Pluto from a giant stuffed toy that he has at home.
Video posted to Julian Gavino's Facebook shows the heartwarming meeting.
It's safe to say Atlas loved the real-life Pluto.
