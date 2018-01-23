PETS & ANIMALS

Service dog meets Pluto for the first time

ORLANDO, Florida --
A service dog in Florida recently met his favorite Disney character, and it was everything you'd hope it would be.

Atlas the service dog takes a trip to Disney World about once a week with his owner, Julian Gavino.

It wasn't until recently, however, that Atlas was able to meet his favorite character, Pluto.

Atlas recognized Pluto from a giant stuffed toy that he has at home.

Video posted to Julian Gavino's Facebook shows the heartwarming meeting.

It's safe to say Atlas loved the real-life Pluto.

