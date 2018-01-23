PETS & ANIMALS

Russian police searching for weapons find a crocodile instead

Joe Torres has the details after police in Russia found a crocodile in a basement. (Russian Interior Ministry/AP)

ST. PETERSBURG, Russia --
Russian police had an unexpected encounter while searching a house in St. Petersburg - a crocodile in the basement.

The Fontanka.ru news portal said the incident happened Thursday while detectives were looking for undeclared weapons in the house of a man involved in staging reconstructions of historic military battles with period uniforms and antique weaponry.

When they went down, they saw a crocodile resting in a small pool of water dug in the concrete basement.

The owner of the house explained that he got the crocodile years ago.

City prosecutors said Friday they were checking whether the man was complying with local laws.
