STRETCH YOUR DOLLAR

Where you can get your taxes done for free

EMBED </>More Videos

Here's where you can file your taxes - for free. (KTRK)

There are many ways you can get your taxes done for free this year. You just have to know where to look.

Tax software options

Turbo Tax, Tax Act and H&R Block are some options that have free versions you can use. But be sure to read the fine print. Sometimes the free versions only let you prepare a tax return. It won't file it for you. Your income also matters.

Check with the IRS

Again, filing for free depends on your income. If your adjusted gross income was less than $66,000 for the 2017 tax year, you may qualify for the IRS' "free file" program. A dozen tax software companies are part of the program.

Just go to the free file website and the IRS will match you with software.

Look around town

Neighborhood tax centers around Houston can also provide you with free help preparing and filing your return. The centers get funding from federal grant programs.

However, your income can't go over a certain limit. These centers are also a good resource for the elderly and the disabled.

This year's tax filing deadline is Tuesday, April 17.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
financestretch your dollarHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
STRETCH YOUR DOLLAR
Digital Deal of the Day
The luck of the Irish brings you more FREE things this week
How adult allowances help couples save more than money
A cut above: Universal scissors do it all
Dollar store grocery items at a fraction of the cost
More stretch your dollar
PERSONAL FINANCE
Digital Deal of the Day
Winning ticket sold in $456M Powerball jackpot
Credit card demands payment from couple after identity theft
First black woman to appear alone on Canadian currency
Judge: Winner of $560M Powerball jackpot can stay anonymous
More Personal Finance
Top Stories
FedEx bomb believed to be tied to Austin attacks
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Blinking box in Harris County park turned out to be hoax
Police: These aren't city workers, they're scammers
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Show More
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Hero teen nearly killed saving 2 small children from crash
How many fried Oreos did we eat at RodeoHouston 2018?
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Researchers say birth control pill for men may soon be a reality
More News
Top Video
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
FedEx bomb believed to be tied to Austin attacks
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
More Video