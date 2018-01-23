Where you can get your taxes done for free

There are many ways you can get your taxes done for free this year. You just have to know where to look.
Tax software options
Turbo Tax, Tax Act and H&R Block are some options that have free versions you can use. But be sure to read the fine print. Sometimes the free versions only let you prepare a tax return. It won't file it for you. Your income also matters.
Check with the IRS
Again, filing for free depends on your income. If your adjusted gross income was less than $66,000 for the 2017 tax year, you may qualify for the IRS' "free file" program. A dozen tax software companies are part of the program.
Just go to the free file website and the IRS will match you with software.
Look around town
Neighborhood tax centers around Houston can also provide you with free help preparing and filing your return. The centers get funding from federal grant programs.
However, your income can't go over a certain limit. These centers are also a good resource for the elderly and the disabled.
This year's tax filing deadline is Tuesday, April 17.
finance stretch your dollar Houston
