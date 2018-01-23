Caught on video: Comedian attacked on stage during stand-up

EMBED </>More Videos

Comedian attacked in viral video at South Carolina comedy club

COLUMBIA, South Carolina --
The laughs and applause were put on pause at a comedy club in South Carolina after a comedian on stage was attacked.

Comic Steve Brown was performing Sunday night when witnesses said they noticed someone in the crowd "staring into space."

" I saw the guy was getting up from the table. So, when the comedian said, 'This ain't what you want.' The guy was coming toward him and trying to get to the stage. He was trying to keep the guy off. The guy came around toward my table and jumped over my table to get to the stage," Tumika LaSha said.

LaSha said the man in the crowd threw punches, then picked up the mic stand and stool.

Deputies said several people were injured, including Brown who posted a video on Instagram about the incident that night.

"I'm sure y'all saw the video, and I'm good. I'm great. Y'all saw the skills? You know, the duck and move skills? But I'm going to tell y'all right now, some of these comedy clubs gotta be held accountable for lack of security," Brown said.

The comedy club wouldn't comment on Brown's video or the incident itself.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
attackcaught on videoviral videou.s. & worldarrestcomedianSouth Carolina
Top Stories
FedEx bomb believed to be tied to Austin attacks
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Blinking box in Harris County park turned out to be hoax
Police: These aren't city workers, they're scammers
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Show More
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Hero teen nearly killed saving 2 small children from crash
How many fried Oreos did we eat at RodeoHouston 2018?
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Researchers say birth control pill for men may soon be a reality
More News
Top Video
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
FedEx bomb believed to be tied to Austin attacks
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
More Video