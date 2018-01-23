An apartment full of people helped catch a man police say led them on a chase that started on the Gulf Freeway and ended in southwest Houston Monday night.Officials say it began on the freeway near Winkler Drive where the suspect sped off after they tried to pull him over.The driver lost control of the vehicle and jumped out in the 8100 block of Creekbend Drive.Police say the suspect then ran into an apartment full of people that he knew. They let the police inside to arrest the man.Authorities say he had an outstanding warrant for felony possession of a firearm.