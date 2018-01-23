COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Counting Houston's homeless and understanding why they're on the streets

EMBED </>More Videos

The 2017 Homeless Count and Survey will begin Tuesday. (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The Coalition for the Homeless wants to help get Houston's homeless off the streets, and understand why they're living there to begin with.

The 2017 Homeless Count and Survey began Tuesday.

The goal is to count the homeless population within the 610 Loop. They also want to get an understanding of why those people living on the streets are homeless.

Volunteers will be out connecting with the homeless and asking them a quick survey of questions.

Mayor wants more 'deep cleansings' of homeless camps

This population survey is mandated by the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

It helps determine federal funding to Houston that can go towards providing aid to the homeless.

This will be a three-day process and will expand to Fort Bend and Montgomery counties.

In Houston recently homelessness has become a hot topic. The city has battled to rid the streets of homeless camps for some time now.

The city passed an ordinance against camping and panhandling, but the ACLU filed a lawsuit to stop them. The ordinance was upheld by a federal judge in December.

On Wednesday and Thursday crews will be focused on areas outside of the 610 Loop.

Last year, there were about 3,600 homeless people counted in this same survey. A large majority of them are in shelters.

Federal judge rules that Houston can clear out homeless tent cities
EMBED More News Videos

Houston can clear out homeless tent cities, a federal judge ruled.

Follow Foti Kallergis on Twitter and Facebook.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
community-eventshomelesscampHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Wallisville Chick-fil-A donating profits to Channelview band
Kingwood HS reopens after Hurricane Harvey flooding
Friends of Down Syndrome presents Cinderella Ball
5th annual Celebr8tion of Beer at 8th Wonder Brewery
St. Patrick's Day weekend is sure to be huge fun in Houston
More Community & Events
Top Stories
FedEx bomb believed to be tied to Austin attacks
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Blinking box in Harris County park turned out to be hoax
Police: These aren't city workers, they're scammers
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Show More
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Hero teen nearly killed saving 2 small children from crash
How many fried Oreos did we eat at RodeoHouston 2018?
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Researchers say birth control pill for men may soon be a reality
More News
Top Video
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
FedEx bomb believed to be tied to Austin attacks
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
More Video