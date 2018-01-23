A new street sign with oddly specific directions garnered quite a few laughs from drivers in Orange County.The unique sign, pointing drivers to "Bob's House," popped up earlier this month along a street in Rancho Santa Margarita.Officials said they regretfully had to remove the sign in a Facebook post Thursday, but applauded Bob's efforts "to order and buy a sign so that those Amazon delivery trucks, party guests, and curious motorists find 'Bob's House.'"The street sign will be displayed at City Hall until Bob claims it.Who is Bob? We may never know.