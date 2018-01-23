TRAFFIC

Odd street sign to 'Bob's House' pops up in California

EMBED </>More Videos

A new street sign with oddly specific directions garnered quite a few laughs from drivers in Orange County. (KABC)

RANCHO SANTA MARGARITA, California --
A new street sign with oddly specific directions garnered quite a few laughs from drivers in Orange County.

The unique sign, pointing drivers to "Bob's House," popped up earlier this month along a street in Rancho Santa Margarita.

Officials said they regretfully had to remove the sign in a Facebook post Thursday, but applauded Bob's efforts "to order and buy a sign so that those Amazon delivery trucks, party guests, and curious motorists find 'Bob's House.'"


The street sign will be displayed at City Hall until Bob claims it.

Who is Bob? We may never know.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
trafficdriverdrivingFunny photostrendingbuzzworthyviralCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
Wreck pushes barrier into N. Freeway HOV lane
You'll want to plan ahead to avoid this weekend's road closures
Share your traffic woes at a meeting tonight in Pearland
Deputy taken to hospital after crash on E. Belt in Pasadena
Construction widens I-10 west of Katy
More Traffic
Top Stories
FedEx bomb believed to be tied to Austin attacks
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Blinking box in Harris County park turned out to be hoax
Police: These aren't city workers, they're scammers
Coming soon - More for Houston beer lovers to love!
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
Show More
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Hero teen nearly killed saving 2 small children from crash
How many fried Oreos did we eat at RodeoHouston 2018?
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
More News
Top Video
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Coming soon - More for Houston beer lovers to love!
FedEx bomb believed to be tied to Austin attacks
More Video