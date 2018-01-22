5-year-old cancer patient returns home to heartwarming salute

A young boy battling cancer returned home to a heartwarming salute from a few people who he admires.The Harris County Constable Precinct 4 office welcomed the boy Alex back home after several weeks in the hospital, where he had a tumor removed from his brain.The Precinct 4 Constable's office learned the boy loves law enforcement. Several his family and friends made the request with his favorite uniformed fellows, and the salute was made.The constable's office was also joined by the Atascocita Fire Department for the homecoming.The boy is expected the return to the hospital for chemotherapy and radiation."We love you Alex and our thoughts and prayers are with you!" the constable's office posted on Facebook.