A woman says an argument with her boyfriend took a horrifying turn last week when she allegedly became a victim of a satanic ritual.Police in Pennsylvania said the woman started hyperventilating during an argument with her boyfriend, 21-year-old Kyle Parker.In the moments before passing out, however, the woman told police she saw him grab something sharp,"Before she could leave, he grabbed her hand and got a razor blade and sliced her palm with the razor blade," North Huntingdon Lt. Rodney Mahinske said.The woman alleges when she awoke, Parker was still cutting away, splitting the flesh of her calf with the blade.Investigators said the woman acknowledged Parker had "done stuff like this in the past, but nothing to this level."The woman allegedly left in a hurry, her body covered in cuts. But it wasn't until she returned the next day to retrieve her car from Parker's house that she learned of Parker's alleged devil worship."By the way, I sold your soul to the devil," Parker allegedly said to his girlfriend, according to police.Neighbors said they weren't shocked to hear Parker was back in jail."I do think he just goes for shock value, I don't think he's a satanic cultist, I think he wants people he to scared and fear him," neighbor Mike Bazala said. "I think he's just different, off the wall."