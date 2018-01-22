Man accused of pulling gun on his Uber driver in NW Harris Co.

CYPRESS, Texas (KTRK) --
A 33-year-old man is accused of pointing a gun at the head of his Uber driver during a fare over the weekend.

Gale Quinton Moody was arrested on Saturday.

According to the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office, a ride-share driver called 911 and told law enforcement that a customer pointed a handgun at him during a ride.

Deputy constables responded to the location where the rider was dropped off and identified him as Moody, authorities said.

Moody was arrested and booked into Harris County jail on the felony charge.

His bond was set at $30,000.
