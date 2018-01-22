Chambers Co. offering free flu shots this week

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2914578" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Texas atop states with highest flu activity

Chambers County has begun offering free flu vaccinations.The county's public health center is urging those you have not been vaccinated, or those who are young, elderly, or have chronic health conditions, to get a flu shot.The Anahuac Health Department at 102 Airport Rd. in Anhuac is offering shots Mondays and Wednesdays from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. The facility is also offering shots Tuesday, Thursdays and Fridays from 7 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.In addition, shots are being offered at the Winnie Health Department at 203 E. Broadway from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 24. And on Thursday, Jan. 25, vaccinations are being offered at the Mont Belvieu Health Department at 10616 Eagle Dr. from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.