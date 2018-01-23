PEARLAND, Texas (KTRK) --Welcome to Pearland, Krispy Kreme!
The donut shop officially opened in Pearland Tuesday morning, where the first 100 people received free dozen donuts for a year.
The donut shop opened at 6 a.m. at 11450 Broadway St. at Pearland Town Center.
The shop gave the first person who entered the door free dozen donuts each week for a year. The 99 folks after was awarded with free donuts each month for a year.
ABC13 spoke to the first guy in line who had never had a Krispy Kreme donut in his life.
"It was worth the wait," he said.
The Pearland shop is the fifth opening in the Houston area since 2015 when the chain returned after a nine-year absence.
RELATED: Krispy Kreme or Shipley: Which doughnut shop is Houston's favorite?
RELATED: Krispy Kreme asking fans to vote on new doughnut flavor