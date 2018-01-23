EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2210290" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Shipley vs Krispy Kreme: Which is better?

Welcome to Pearland, Krispy Kreme!The donut shop officially opened in Pearland Tuesday morning, where the first 100 people received free dozen donuts for a year.The donut shop opened at 6 a.m. at 11450 Broadway St. at Pearland Town Center.The shop gave the first person who entered the door free dozen donuts each week for a year. The 99 folks after was awarded with free donuts each month for a year.ABC13 spoke to the first guy in line who had never had a Krispy Kreme donut in his life."It was worth the wait," he said.The Pearland shop is the fifth opening in the Houston area since 2015 when the chain returned after a nine-year absence.