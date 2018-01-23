KRISPY KREME

Year's worth of donuts for first 100 people at new Krispy Kreme in Pearland

Kripsy Kreme opens 5th location in Houston area in Pearland (KTRK)

PEARLAND, Texas (KTRK) --
Welcome to Pearland, Krispy Kreme!

The donut shop officially opened in Pearland Tuesday morning, where the first 100 people received free dozen donuts for a year.

The donut shop opened at 6 a.m. at 11450 Broadway St. at Pearland Town Center.

The shop gave the first person who entered the door free dozen donuts each week for a year. The 99 folks after was awarded with free donuts each month for a year.



ABC13 spoke to the first guy in line who had never had a Krispy Kreme donut in his life.

"It was worth the wait," he said.

The Pearland shop is the fifth opening in the Houston area since 2015 when the chain returned after a nine-year absence.

Shipley vs Krispy Kreme: Which is better?

Krispy Kreme wants you to help them decide on a new doughnut flavor.

