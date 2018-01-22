SOCIETY

Army of mural artists bringing Houston neighborhoods bold splash of color

Drab gray traffic cabinets will be transformed into colorful mini-murals throughout Houston. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Neighborhoods across the city are about to get more colorful now that city has named the artists who will design dozens of "mini murals."

Last summer, the city launched a search to find artists who can turn traffic signal cabinets into works of art.

A panel of experts has selected 45 artists to complete the task.

The murals will fill neighborhoods such as Central Southwest, East End, the Heights, Montrose, Acres Homes, Gulfton, Near Northside, Second Ward and Third Ward.

The history behind one of Houston's most recognizable landmarks



"Mini-murals are a fun and creative method the City is using to add more art to Houston's many thriving communities," said Mayor Sylvester Turner. "This program showcases our artists, reflects our history and creates opportunities to enjoy creative expression in places people pass by every day."

The city and UP Art Studio, the contractor that manages the mini-mural program, encouraged artists in June to submit qualifications for the opportunity to create the murals.

The 45 new artists selected to paint the murals include:
  • Chris Alexander
  • Daniela Arce
  • Marjon Aucoin & Dandee Warhol
  • Ricardo Barreiro
  • Charlotte Blanford
  • Armando Castelan
  • Juliette Cheney
  • Pamela Contreras
  • Jesse de Leon
  • Mark Deleon
  • Brian Dibala
  • Vincent Fink
  • Flix Flix
  • Jeromy Flores
  • Jon Garner
  • James Glassman
  • Carlos Hambre
  • Christina Higgins
  • Doug Hiser
  • Michelle Huang
  • Mathieu JN Baptiste
  • Jack Karonika
  • Reuben Levi
  • Austin Linkinhoker
  • Renata Lucia
  • Pasha Luminus
  • Katherine Mason
  • Joy Matheson
  • Jonathan Muzacz
  • Jessica Padilla
  • Phillip Pyle II
  • Kealy Racca
  • Patti Richardson
  • Pedro Rodarte
  • Israel Rodriguez
  • Alexander Rosero
  • Aimee Sanchez
  • Ignacio Sanchez
  • Andrew
  • Scott Tarbox
  • Matt Tumlinson
  • Jason Williams
  • Temptest Williams
  • Cory Willingham
  • Bree Wristers


