Chris Alexander

Daniela Arce

Marjon Aucoin & Dandee Warhol

Ricardo Barreiro

Charlotte Blanford

Armando Castelan

Juliette Cheney

Pamela Contreras

Jesse de Leon

Mark Deleon

Brian Dibala

Vincent Fink

Flix Flix

Jeromy Flores

Jon Garner

James Glassman

Carlos Hambre

Christina Higgins

Doug Hiser

Michelle Huang

Mathieu JN Baptiste

Jack Karonika

Reuben Levi

Austin Linkinhoker

Renata Lucia

Pasha Luminus

Katherine Mason

Joy Matheson

Jonathan Muzacz

Jessica Padilla

Phillip Pyle II

Kealy Racca

Patti Richardson

Pedro Rodarte

Israel Rodriguez

Alexander Rosero

Aimee Sanchez

Ignacio Sanchez

Andrew

Scott Tarbox

Matt Tumlinson

Jason Williams

Temptest Williams

Cory Willingham

Bree Wristers

Neighborhoods across the city are about to get more colorful now that city has named the artists who will design dozens of "mini murals."Last summer, the city launched a search to find artists who can turn traffic signal cabinets into works of art.A panel of experts has selected 45 artists to complete the task.The murals will fill neighborhoods such as Central Southwest, East End, the Heights, Montrose, Acres Homes, Gulfton, Near Northside, Second Ward and Third Ward."Mini-murals are a fun and creative method the City is using to add more art to Houston's many thriving communities," said Mayor Sylvester Turner. "This program showcases our artists, reflects our history and creates opportunities to enjoy creative expression in places people pass by every day."The city and UP Art Studio, the contractor that manages the mini-mural program, encouraged artists in June to submit qualifications for the opportunity to create the murals.