Looking to chow down on some Vietnamese fare? A new spot has you covered. Located at 4505 Fm 1960, Ste. B., the fresh arrival is called Pho Bolsa.
This new eatery features an array of traditional Vietnamese mainstays, like banh mi sandwiches, vermicelli noodle dishes, rice plates, and more.
On the menu, look for items such as char-grilled beef banh mi with cucumbers, carrots, cilantro and egg butter; grilled pork and chicken vermicelli bowls, and the "Rocking Beef" with filet mignon cubes, sauteed onions, garlic, and bell pepper served over rice.
There's an extensive list of libations on offer as well, like imported and domestic bottled beers, red and white wine, and sake flavored with lychee, Fuji apple, and white peach.
With a 3.5-star rating out of 10 reviews on Yelp so far, Pho Bolsa is getting solid feedback from clientele.
Stacy G. who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on January 11th, said: "Always excited to visit new businesses in my area, so my hubby and I were stoked to check out this pho place. They have a large variety of menu items, which is pretty awesome."
And Alexander G. said: "The spring rolls are good, but the sauce is great. It feels like a Hawaiian theme inside, and they serve beer as well, too, for those who like to drink...They have good variety on the menu. Give this place a shot."
Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Pho Bolsa is open Friday and Saturday from 10am-10pm, and Sunday-Thursday from 10am-9pm.
New Vietnamese Spot 'Pho Bolsa' Opens Its Doors
