FOOD & DRINK

New Vietnamese Spot 'Pho Bolsa' Opens Its Doors

EMBED </>More Videos

New Vietnamese restaurant gaining new fans (KTRK)

Looking to chow down on some Vietnamese fare? A new spot has you covered. Located at 4505 Fm 1960, Ste. B., the fresh arrival is called Pho Bolsa.

This new eatery features an array of traditional Vietnamese mainstays, like banh mi sandwiches, vermicelli noodle dishes, rice plates, and more.

On the menu, look for items such as char-grilled beef banh mi with cucumbers, carrots, cilantro and egg butter; grilled pork and chicken vermicelli bowls, and the "Rocking Beef" with filet mignon cubes, sauteed onions, garlic, and bell pepper served over rice.

There's an extensive list of libations on offer as well, like imported and domestic bottled beers, red and white wine, and sake flavored with lychee, Fuji apple, and white peach.

With a 3.5-star rating out of 10 reviews on Yelp so far, Pho Bolsa is getting solid feedback from clientele.

Stacy G. who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on January 11th, said: "Always excited to visit new businesses in my area, so my hubby and I were stoked to check out this pho place. They have a large variety of menu items, which is pretty awesome."

And Alexander G. said: "The spring rolls are good, but the sauce is great. It feels like a Hawaiian theme inside, and they serve beer as well, too, for those who like to drink...They have good variety on the menu. Give this place a shot."

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Pho Bolsa is open Friday and Saturday from 10am-10pm, and Sunday-Thursday from 10am-9pm.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
foodHoodlineHouston
FOOD & DRINK
How many fried Oreos did we eat at RodeoHouston 2018?
4 New Spots To Score Poke In Houston
No shamrock shakes in Texas
SPONSORED: Cooking With ABC13
'Slim Chickens' brings southern fast food to Kingwood
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
FedEx bomb believed to be tied to Austin attacks
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Blinking box in Harris County park turned out to be hoax
Police: These aren't city workers, they're scammers
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Show More
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Hero teen nearly killed saving 2 small children from crash
How many fried Oreos did we eat at RodeoHouston 2018?
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Researchers say birth control pill for men may soon be a reality
More News
Top Video
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
FedEx bomb believed to be tied to Austin attacks
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
More Video