Craving Southeast Asian? Check Out These 3 New Houston Spots

3 new Southeast Asian restaurants in Houston (KTRK)

So you're hungry--and you're ready for some Southeast Asian food. Good news: we've found three places that will satisfy your appetite. Here are the newest places to check out the next time you're in the mood for Southeast Asian food.

Flip 'n Patties



1809 Eldridge Pkwy., Eldridge / West Oaks



Photo: Robert B./Yelp

Popular Filipino food truck Flip 'n Patties recently opened its first brick-and-mortar spot earlier this year. Like its mobile unit, the eatery specializes in Filipino-inspired comfort food and sides.

Expect offerings like garlic rice plates and gourmet burgers, many made with Angus beef. There are also Filipino-influenced dishes like the "Jeepney" burger, includes longanisa (Filipino sweet sausage), fried egg, tomato, and banana ketchup aioli.

With a five-star Yelp rating, Flip 'n Patties has been getting positive attention.

Yelper Eric C., who was one of the first users to visit Flip 'n Patties on January 11th, wrote: "If you've never eaten at Flip 'n Patties, then what the flip are you waiting for? Get over here to sample some of the most unique, and tastiest, burgers in all of Houston!"

Christina L. noted: "From food truck to brick and mortar, the success story is in and of itself. Walking in, you're greeted with the graffiti type art painted on the walls which I thought was clever, because they originated on the streets."

Flip 'n Patties is open Tuesday-Sunday from noon-8pm. (It's closed on Monday.)

Hughie's Heights



4721 N Main St., Greater Heights



Photo: Rob s./Yelp

Family-owned Hughie's, located in Timbergrove, recently opened its second location in the Heights. Now, like the first spot, Hughie's Heights brings Vietnamese and fusion eats to the neighborhood.

On the menu, diners can expect Vietnamese mainstays like banh mi, vermicelli rice bowls, and rice platters. On the fusion side, Hughie's also offers fish and chips, several kale salads, and burgers--both a classic beef burger and a banh mi version.

Hughie's Heights currently holds four stars on Yelp, indicating good reviews.

Yelper Matt T., who was one of the first users to visit Hughie's Heights on January 4th, wrote: "I love this Hughie's location. The staff is friendly, the food is consistently good, they have an outstanding selection of both beers and custom cocktails, and the owner/manager is always at the location checking in on tables. "

Sylvie F. noted: "We opted to try their newer second location on N. Main. It is larger in size than their original location and has a cool vibe with a large bar, lots of seating and delicious food. "

Hughie's Heights is open Monday-Thursday from 11am-10pm, Friday from 11am-midnight, and Saturday from 11am-11pm. (It's closed on Sunday.)


Mint Thai Kitchen



540 Waugh Dr., Neartown/Montrose

Khao soi, yellow curry noodle soup. | Photo: Conrad R./Yelp

Mint Thai Kitchen recently expanded to the Montrose area; the neighborhood spot also has another location over at 17513 Highway 249 in Willowbrook.

The eatery offers dishes like fish with basil leaves, fried crispy chicken tossed in a house special garlic herb and butter brown sauce, and the yellow curry noodle soup. Yelp users have also praised the soup dumplings at Mint Thai.

Diners can also specify spice levels for their dishes.

Yelp users are generally positive about Mint Thai Kitchen, which currently holds four stars on the site.

Yelper Alice H., who was one of the first users to visit Mint Thai Kitchen on November 30th, wrote: "So excited to have a Thai restaurant across from work! I came here with my coworker after she mentioned that there was a Thai restaurant across the street. My go-to dish has always been a pad kee mao, and wow oh wow, is it delicious here. "

Elisha P. noted: "Food is delicious, they aren't afraid of spice. My fave--and only dish I have had here--is the pad kra pow with no rice and extra veggies medium spicy. They have great lunch specials."

Mint Thai Kitchen is open Monday-Saturday from 11am-10pm. (It's closed on Sunday.)
