Tashawna Wolfe admits she is lucky to be alive after a meetup with a Facebook friend turned violent.We sat in her home with her mother and younger sister on Monday afternoon as Wolfe looked over the scrapes on her elbows and feet.On Sunday, Wolfe agreed to meet up with a man she had spoken with for several weeks over Facebook. The 27-year-old borrowed her mother's Honda Civic, and drove to the Pep Boys parking lot on the North Freeway at West Road.Her mother, Dannetta Perry, said she didn't have a good feeling about the meetup from the beginning."I thought she borrowed my car to get something for the kids," Perry said. "I told her to bring my car back now," Perry recalled an initial phone conversation. "She said okay, then hung up."After driving around the north side of Houston for an hour or two, Wolfe realized she made a mistake meeting up with her Facebook friend."By the time night time came, that's when he became aggressive and started fighting with me," she said.Around 7:30 p.m., the two pulled over at a parking lot on Ella at Gears Road. That's when the man allegedly tried to take the car."Half of my body was still in the car because he was holding me by my shirt and my jacket, and my feet was out of the car and I was trying to fight back, to let me go," Wolfe said.Her mother got a frantic phone call."She calls, screaming, hollering, 'Momma, he's killing me, he about to kill me, he choking me, he beating me.'"Wolfe escaped, but the man drove away in Perry's 2014 Honda Civic. Eyewitness News is not identifying the man involved because he has not been charged in this case. But the man does have an extensive criminal record, including stealing cars.Perry is angry at her daughter for meeting up with the man, saying she had "no business" doing that.The mother and daughter have filed a police report. Now, Perry is hoping she gets her car back."I just want this guy caught, and whatever the law feels like he deserves, give it to him. Because Lord knows if I had a chance, his Momma would be going to his funeral."