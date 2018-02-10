STYLE & FASHION

Nike and PlayStation team up for gaming inspired sneaker

EMBED </>More Videos

Nike, PlayStation and Paul George team up for gaming inspired shoe (KTRK)

PlayStation fans, it's time to level up your shoe game!

You can now own a pair of the PG2 PlayStation Colorway sneakers inspired by the Oklahoma City Thunder's Paul George.

Nike, Sony PlayStation and George teamed up to create the shoes as a tribute to the NBA All-star's love of gaming.

The shoe's designers made an effort to incorporate the look of a PlayStation controller, complete with tongues that light up.

That's not all, each pair has a voucher code that can be redeemed for a special theme for your PS4.

George debuted the limited edition shoe Jan. 20 against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The limited edition sneakers are now available in stores, and you may be a little surprised at the price.

A pair of PG2 PlayStations will set you back $120.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
fashionshoesOklahoma City Thundervideo gamegames
STYLE & FASHION
Hubert de Givenchy, pioneering designer, dies at 91
Retro Mickey Mouse gets high-fashion twist in Disney's latest collab
Outfit ideas to pair with your boots for Rodeo season
IHOP launches breakfast-inspired clothing line
4 types of clothing you should get rid of immediately
More Style & Fashion
Top Stories
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Pearland police warning residents about scammers posing as city workers
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
How many fried Oreos did we eat at RodeoHouston 2018?
Show More
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Researchers say birth control pill for men may soon be a reality
Digital Deal of the Day
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
AUSTIN BOMBINGS TIMELINE: 4 explosions in 17 days
More News
Top Video
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
More Video