Nike and PlayStation team up for gaming inspired sneaker

PlayStation fans, it's time to level up your shoe game!
You can now own a pair of the PG2 PlayStation Colorway sneakers inspired by the Oklahoma City Thunder's Paul George.
Nike, Sony PlayStation and George teamed up to create the shoes as a tribute to the NBA All-star's love of gaming.
The shoe's designers made an effort to incorporate the look of a PlayStation controller, complete with tongues that light up.
That's not all, each pair has a voucher code that can be redeemed for a special theme for your PS4.
George debuted the limited edition shoe Jan. 20 against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
The limited edition sneakers are now available in stores, and you may be a little surprised at the price.
A pair of PG2 PlayStations will set you back $120.
Related Topics:
fashionshoesOklahoma City Thundervideo gamegames
fashionshoesOklahoma City Thundervideo gamegames