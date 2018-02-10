Nike and PlayStation team up for gaming inspired sneaker

PlayStation fans, it's time to level up your shoe game!You can now own a pair of the PG2 PlayStation Colorway sneakers inspired by the Oklahoma City Thunder's Paul George.Nike, Sony PlayStation and George teamed up to create the shoes as a tribute to the NBA All-star's love of gaming.The shoe's designers made an effort to incorporate the look of a PlayStation controller, complete with tongues that light up.That's not all, each pair has a voucher code that can be redeemed for a special theme for your PS4.George debuted the limited edition shoe Jan. 20 against the Cleveland Cavaliers.The limited edition sneakers are now available in stores, and you may be a little surprised at the price.A pair of PG2 PlayStations will set you back $120.