Stabbing victim leaves blood trail in Greenspoint Mall parking lot

A trail of blood could be scene coming from Greenspoint Mall, stretching into the parking lot after a stabbing this afternoon. (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Houston police say a suspect is in custody after a fight escalated into a stabbing outside Greenspoint Mall.

Investigators say the incident began as a disturbance involving two people outside the mall.

At some point, one of the people allegedly took out a knife and stabbed the other person.

The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition, and is expected to be okay.

Still, this was a serious incident. A trail of blood can be seen stretching several hundred yards from the mall out into the parking lot.

Officers said they were able to recover the weapon involved.

We do not know the names of either the suspect or the victim.
