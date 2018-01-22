TED OBERG INVESTIGATES

Emails by Houston mayor's press secretary reveal extent of how much personal business done on city time

EMBED </>More Videos

Ward is on the job Monday but wasn't in her office when ABC13 Investigates stopped by and didn't return emails seeking comment. (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
As ABC13 Investigates sifted through nearly 2,000 pages of the nearly 5,000, the extent of just how much time press secretary Darian Ward spent on personal projects while at work became clearer.

At one point, she even taped a pilot in the city-owned TV studio. She wrote a check but we're told she paid less than half price for a now-questioned project.

RELATED: Press secretary used city TV show to promote her projects


Ward is on the job Monday but wasn't in her office when ABC13 Investigates stopped by and didn't return emails seeking comment.

Then again, it was emails that have her in trouble.

READ THE EMAILS: On mobile? Tap here to read more. (This is a portion of our records request for emails)

There are thousands of them, going back to 2011, when she was hired as a Houston airport spokeswoman, continuing until this year.

The clearest example of blurred lines: Ward's work on a potential reality show for female entrepreneurs. They appeared on her city-funded, city-run talk show. And then again in her email pitches to numerous television networks. And again in a so-called "sizzle reel" to promote the show.

READ THE EMAILS - Part 2: On mobile? Tap here to read more. (This is a portion of our records request for emails)


That reel included an appearance by then-mayor Annise Parker on a skydiving trip with city staff and the potential reality show candidate. Parker did not approve of Ward's side work, according to a report by the Houston Chronicle.

Ward bills herself as the group's 'mother hen' in the video, saying "guess who gets to hold them accountable?"

Aside from the reality shows, Ward sent nearly 200 emails on behalf of a charity she volunteered with from her city account.

As a city spokesperson, she even encouraged the city to hire the charity founder's IT company.

The company has never received any work from the city and its owner says it's never tried to get city contracts.

There are still thousands of pages that have yet to be released. We expect those toward the end of the week.

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
politicsTed Oberg Investigatessylvester turnerhouston city councilHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TED OBERG INVESTIGATES
What we know about the tour bus company involved in AL bus crash
Liberty County sues Arkema plant owners for $1M
HISD board president: No one is safe from job cuts
What's in HISD superintendent Richard Carranza's contract?
City created secret company to pay Houston First employees
More Ted Oberg Investigates
POLITICS
Texas governor's India trip focused on jobs and the economy
'Sex and the City' actress announces run for governor
Analytics firm used stolen Facebook data, ex-employee says
Trump to call for death penalty for drug traffickers in opioid plan
Russia lures voters to the polls with free iPhones, cars
More Politics
Top Stories
FedEx bomb believed to be tied to Austin attacks
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Blinking box in Harris County park turned out to be hoax
Police: These aren't city workers, they're scammers
Coming soon - More for Houston beer lovers to love!
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
Show More
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Hero teen nearly killed saving 2 small children from crash
How many fried Oreos did we eat at RodeoHouston 2018?
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
More News
Top Video
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Coming soon - More for Houston beer lovers to love!
FedEx bomb believed to be tied to Austin attacks
More Video