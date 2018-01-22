ANIMAL NEWS

City workers sent to help evict bats at Alvin Walmart

EMBED </>More Videos

City inspectors say they are overseeing the removal of bats seen inside this Alvin Walmart for more than a month. (KTRK)

By
ALVIN, Texas (KTRK) --
The City of Alvin says their health inspector was back inside the Walmart on N. Bypass 35, where they say they are working with wildlife specialists to remove bats from the facility and make sure it's safe for shoppers.

The bats were spotted again over the weekend after a video went viral of them earlier this month.

"A friend of mine that does work here says he has seen them flying around on the inside every once in a while," a shopper told Eyewitness News.

Another added, "They should have some type of animal control come out."

Bats swoop between shoppers in meat section of Alvin Walmart
EMBED More News Videos

This little bat and his buddies made quite a scene at Walmart tonight in Alvin.



It's unnerving for some who have seen the bats overhead, especially over any food aisles.

"We are continuing to work with our health and safety team as well as wildlife specialists and the health department to safely remove the bats from our Alvin store, and will continue to provide a clean and safe shopping experience," a Walmart spokesperson said, in a statement.

The City of Alvin has health inspectors involved and released a statement saying:

"The city health official performed another inspection of the Alvin Walmart this morning. This inspection included a walk through with store manager Bo Overeem. The health official did not observe any bats or bat guano during this inspection. Mr. Overeem stated that Walmart personnel spotted bat activity over the weekend. Walmart has two wildlife specialists onsite, in an effort to capture any remaining bats that may be present. The wildlife specialists will remain onsite until all bats have been completely removed from the building, which could take a few weeks. Devices have been placed at entry/exit points on the outside of the building that will prevent any bats from re-entering the building. The specialists reported that the warmer weather will cause more bat activity to be present. As the bats exit the building, they will not be able to reenter. The city health official will continue to monitor the situation."

Some shoppers say they realize controlling them isn't easy.
"Mother Nature is going to let her critters go wherever they want," a shopper said. "You can't stop that. Just like the weather."

FULL VIDEO: Bats invade Walmart store in Alvin
EMBED More News Videos

At least three bats were spotted flying around through this Alvin Walmart store tonight on Bypass 35.


Related Topics:
pets-animalswalmarttexas newsanimal newsmust-see videofoodAlvin
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ANIMAL NEWS
Officers wrangle four-legged landscapers after goats, donkey walk off job
Man brings his ringtailed lemur to Houston bar
Smoking orangutan caught on camera at Indonesian zoo
Poodle recovers after rubber band removed around snout
Devastated pet owners warn of deadly dangers of snack bags
More animal news
PETS & ANIMALS
Officers wrangle four-legged landscapers after goats, donkey walk off job
SPONSORED: Pick Your Pet
Happy Panda Day!
United: Flight attendant 'did not knowingly place' dog in bin
Dog with human-like face becomes latest internet sensation
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
FedEx bomb believed to be tied to Austin attacks
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Blinking box in Harris County park turned out to be hoax
Police: These aren't city workers, they're scammers
Coming soon - More for Houston beer lovers to love!
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
Show More
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Hero teen nearly killed saving 2 small children from crash
How many fried Oreos did we eat at RodeoHouston 2018?
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
More News
Top Video
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Coming soon - More for Houston beer lovers to love!
FedEx bomb believed to be tied to Austin attacks
More Video