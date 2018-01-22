City workers sent to help evict bats at Alvin Walmart

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2915253" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> This little bat and his buddies made quite a scene at Walmart tonight in Alvin.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2915257" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> At least three bats were spotted flying around through this Alvin Walmart store tonight on Bypass 35.

The City of Alvin says their health inspector was back inside the Walmart on N. Bypass 35, where they say they are working with wildlife specialists to remove bats from the facility and make sure it's safe for shoppers.The bats were spotted again over the weekend after a video went viral of them earlier this month."A friend of mine that does work here says he has seen them flying around on the inside every once in a while," a shopper told Eyewitness News.Another added, "They should have some type of animal control come out."It's unnerving for some who have seen the bats overhead, especially over any food aisles."We are continuing to work with our health and safety team as well as wildlife specialists and the health department to safely remove the bats from our Alvin store, and will continue to provide a clean and safe shopping experience," a Walmart spokesperson said, in a statement."The city health official performed another inspection of the Alvin Walmart this morning. This inspection included a walk through with store manager Bo Overeem. The health official did not observe any bats or bat guano during this inspection. Mr. Overeem stated that Walmart personnel spotted bat activity over the weekend. Walmart has two wildlife specialists onsite, in an effort to capture any remaining bats that may be present. The wildlife specialists will remain onsite until all bats have been completely removed from the building, which could take a few weeks. Devices have been placed at entry/exit points on the outside of the building that will prevent any bats from re-entering the building. The specialists reported that the warmer weather will cause more bat activity to be present. As the bats exit the building, they will not be able to reenter. The city health official will continue to monitor the situation."Some shoppers say they realize controlling them isn't easy."Mother Nature is going to let her critters go wherever they want," a shopper said. "You can't stop that. Just like the weather."