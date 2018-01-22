REAL ESTATE

Wade Phillips' Dallas mansion for sale

DALLAS, Texas --
Former Houston Texans coach and pro football royalty Wade Phillips is looking to trade his Preston Hollow estate to another team: His mansion at 6115 Norway Rd. has hit the market for $2.95 million.

The 8,742-square-foot home features five bedrooms, six full bathrooms, two half-bathrooms, three living rooms, a three-car garage, and a den.

Amenities include a guesthouse, a swimming pool, a gazebo, five wood-burning fireplaces, a cathedral ceiling in the formal living room, and a beamed ceiling in the den and kitchen.

Bonus: The backyard offers access to the outdoor sports facilities at the prestigious St. Mark's School of Texas.

