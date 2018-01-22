EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2977963" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Reporter Kevin Quinn shows where Denny's has erected a plaque in honor of John Hernandez, who was killed outside the Crosby restaurant.

A benefit tonight at the Denny's where a man was choked to death last summer will raise money for the college education of his daughter.John Hernandez died after a confrontation outside the Denny's in the 17700 block of Crosby Freeway in East Harris County on May 28, 2017.Authorities said the 24-year-old died of a lack of oxygen to the brain, days after the incident which left him in a coma.Terry Thompson and his wife Chauna, then a Harris County Sheriff's deputy, were later indicted by a grand jury. Each is charged with murder.Hernandez's wife said the fight started when her husband, who was drunk, went outside the restaurant to urinate and subsequently encountered Thompson.Cell phone footage captured Terry Thompson on the ground with Hernandez in a chokehold. Hernandez died after the scuffle.Chauna Thompson was off-duty and arrived after the confrontation started, as documented on security and cell phone video. Nonetheless, following an exhausting investigation, she was ultimately fired by HCSO.Terry Thompson told investigators that he was defending himself after taking the first punch.Officials at Denny's are planning to reveal a plaque in Hernandez's honor. They also say that 20 percent of pre-tax proceeds of sales tonight will be donated to the education of Hernandez's daughter, Alexandra.She is three years old, according to her family. The benefit runs from 5-10 p.m.The trials of Chauna and Terry Thompson are scheduled for later this spring.