Real Estate: Houston's hottest neighborhoods

A look at Houston's hot neighborhoods (KTRK)

HOUSTON --
Real estate website Zillow has its list of the top 10 hottest housing markets for 2018, and while Houston doesn't make the cut, the study does provide a sneak peek at which H-Town neighborhoods are likely to see a surge in popularity this coming year.

The Greater Third Ward takes the top spot, with an anticipated 6.8 percent increase in home value appreciation. It's followed by Spring Branch East (4.4 percent), Hidden Valley (4.0 percent), Willowbrook (3.0 percent), and the Willow Meadows-Willowbend area (2.7 percent).

Though Houston is missing from Zillow's top 10, two other Texas neighbors land on the list. Austin snags No. 6, with a home value forecast of 3.3 percent and a typical household income of around $71,000 (somewhat low compared to other cities, but remember the low cost of Texas living). But what really wows is the stats surrounding Austin's anticipated job growth: 47,430 jobs are projected to materialize next year. Zillow also points out that Austin has one of the lowest unemployment rates among large cities, even as its population is growing faster than other major metros (it was at 2.8 percent between 2015 and 2016).

