Recent rash of stolen vehicles with unattended children inside

EMBED </>More Videos

Rash of vehicles being stolen with unattended children inside (KTRK)

There has been a recent rash of vehicles being stolen with unattended children inside. If these four stories can teach anything, it is to not leave children alone in a vehicle.

Dec. 5, 2017
Galveston police said a mom and dad came to this washateria on Broadway Monday night around 7 p.m.
In the blink of an eye, someone jumped in the car and took off.

The family's car with the 4-month-old baby girl inside was gone.
Minutes later, the perpetrator realized that there was a child in the backseat approximately 10 blocks away, and found a well-lit area to place the child.

January 2, 2018
According to Pct. 4 Constable's Office, Amber King got out of her vehicle at a gas station near Treaschwig Road and Aldine Westfield. She told investigators that her 7-month-old daughter, Allison, was in the car when someone jumped in the driver seat and drove off.

Investigators said the baby was found in her car seat on the side of the road in the freezing cold.

January 18, 2018
A 1-month-old baby and her 4-year-old sister were left on the side of the road after the car they were in was stolen.

Police say Precious Wilmer left her car running when she ran in to an Atlanta gas station Wednesday.

Police found the newborn still in her car seat more than two hours later.

Investigators found the 4-year-old girl wandering along the road after the thief abandoned the car.

Both of the girls were not hurt.

January 22, 2018
According to police, a woman went inside a Shell service station and left her Honda CRV running with the kids inside.

Surveillance video showed the suspect in a gray hoodie get out of a vehicle, jump in the SUV and drive off.

The kids were found near a strip mall at 10800 Bellaire Blvd. around 4:30 a.m.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
kidnapkidnappingstolen carunattended child
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
FedEx bomb believed to be tied to Austin attacks
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Blinking box in Harris County park turned out to be hoax
Police: These aren't city workers, they're scammers
Coming soon - More for Houston beer lovers to love!
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
Show More
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Hero teen nearly killed saving 2 small children from crash
How many fried Oreos did we eat at RodeoHouston 2018?
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
More News
Top Video
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Coming soon - More for Houston beer lovers to love!
FedEx bomb believed to be tied to Austin attacks
More Video