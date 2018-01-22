Recent rash of stolen vehicles with unattended children inside

There has been a recent rash of vehicles being stolen with unattended children inside. If these four stories can teach anything, it is to not leave children alone in a vehicle.Galveston police said a mom and dad came to this washateria on Broadway Monday night around 7 p.m.In the blink of an eye, someone jumped in the car and took off.The family's car with the 4-month-old baby girl inside was gone.Minutes later, the perpetrator realized that there was a child in the backseat approximately 10 blocks away, and found a well-lit area to place the child.According to Pct. 4 Constable's Office, Amber King got out of her vehicle at a gas station near Treaschwig Road and Aldine Westfield. She told investigators that her 7-month-old daughter, Allison, was in the car when someone jumped in the driver seat and drove off.Investigators said the baby was found in her car seat on the side of the road in the freezing cold.A 1-month-old baby and her 4-year-old sister were left on the side of the road after the car they were in was stolen.Police say Precious Wilmer left her car running when she ran in to an Atlanta gas station Wednesday.Police found the newborn still in her car seat more than two hours later.Investigators found the 4-year-old girl wandering along the road after the thief abandoned the car.Both of the girls were not hurt.According to police, a woman went inside a Shell service station and left her Honda CRV running with the kids inside.Surveillance video showed the suspect in a gray hoodie get out of a vehicle, jump in the SUV and drive off.The kids were found near a strip mall at 10800 Bellaire Blvd. around 4:30 a.m.