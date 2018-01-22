EDUCATION

UCLA fraternities banned from hosting in-house events with alcohol

EMBED </>More Videos

Alchohol banned at UCLA frat parties (KTRK)

LOS ANGELES --
UCLA fraternities have been banned from hosting in-house events with alcohol following an alleged sexual assault at a party.

The UCLA Interfraternity Council passed the ban at a meeting on Tuesday.

The ban follows an alleged sexual assault Saturday night at a party in the North Village, according to the Daily Bruin.

UCLA student Benjamin Orr, 21, was arrested and charged with assault with intent to commit rape and oral copulation, the publication reported. Orr was the 2016-2017 president of the Theta Delta Chi fraternity.

Orr was transferred to Los Angeles County jail before being released on $100,000 bail, and is scheduled to appear in court Feb. 5, the Daily Bruin reported.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
educationUCLAalcoholfraternitystudent safetyschoolpartydrinkinglos angelesu.s. & worldCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
Parents in HISD weigh in on $115 million in budget cuts
100 percent of seniors at Denver school accepted to colleges
Student says he was paddled for gun control walkout
North Texas teachers get pistol training
Match Day 2018: Medical students get a peek into their future
More Education
Top Stories
FedEx bomb believed to be tied to Austin attacks
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Blinking box in Harris County park turned out to be hoax
Police: These aren't city workers, they're scammers
Coming soon - More for Houston beer lovers to love!
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
Show More
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Hero teen nearly killed saving 2 small children from crash
How many fried Oreos did we eat at RodeoHouston 2018?
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
More News
Top Video
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Coming soon - More for Houston beer lovers to love!
FedEx bomb believed to be tied to Austin attacks
More Video