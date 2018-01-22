SOCIETY

Police, firefighters take man with disabilities sledding for first time

OHIO (KTRK) --
A group of officers and firefighters helped make 37-year-old Patrick O'Brien lifetime dream of sledding come true.

"It always looked fun when I used to see my brothers and friends out sled riding. I was unable to," O'Brien said. "It feels like I have wings."

O'Brien didn't think sledding would be possible for him because he grew up with a disability.

But Echoing Connections, an organization that helps provide opportunities for people with disabilities, partnered with the Canal Fulton Police and Fire Departments to help to help make his dream come true.

The organization found O'Brien and knew that they had to turn his sledding dream into a reality.

"We were like, let's see if we can do something," Officer John Barabasch said.

The police officers had to find special, adaptable sleds which run for about $800. With the help of the community, the officers and firefighters were able to raise the money in no time.

"The police and fire departments are connected, we are a really tight group. The word spread in hours and we had the money," Officer Barabasch said.

O'Brien was filled with joy and says that he found lifelong friends with the officers and firefighters.

"The first day they brought it down to the workshop, I was like, 'Get me out of my chair and put me on the sled,'" O'Brien said.

