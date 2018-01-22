Woman sentenced to life in prison for transporting drugs

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A Houston woman has been sentenced to life in prison for transporting narcotics, police say.

According to the release, Angela Ruth Mallone, 46, pleaded guilty to multiple drug related charges resulting in a life sentence.

Police say on June 23, 2017, Mallone was a passenger in a vehicle that was stopped on Highway 105 east of Conroe.

During the stop, police searched the vehicle and recovered over 420 grams on methamphetamine and $18,000 in cash.

Mallone was arrested and charged with a first degree felony offense of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, police say.

After posting bond, Mallone reportedly jumped bond and failed to appear in court. A warrant was issued for her arrest and she was taken into custody on August 17, 2017 by the Silsbee Police Department.

Silsbee PD reportedly found over 220 grams of methamphetamine and $6,500 in cash on the suspect.

Prior to her recent arrest, Mallone was sent to prison for selling and transporting drugs in Texas and Louisiana in 1998, 2000, 2004 and 2012.

"We would like to commend all of the hard work and long hours put into this investigation by the Texas Department of Public Safety, the Montgomery County Sheriff's Department, Tyler County Sheriff's Department, and Silsbee Police Department," Montgomery County Assistant District Attorney Rob Freyer said. "This was a collaborative effort by these agencies that resulted in the removal of one of the most active drug dealers in Southeast Texas, and it once again shows that those who choose to sell or transport any kind of drugs in and through Montgomery County, will reap the consequences and held accountable if they are caught doing so."

