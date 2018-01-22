SEGUIN, Texas (KTRK) --The Seguin Police Department came through for a man who was trying to avoid going to work during the ice storm.
A man reached out to police through the department's Facebook page and asked for an excuse note, and sure enough the officers made good on his request.
The note read: " Dear Justin's boss, The roads are bad and are going to get worse. Much worse. Please let him stay home, warm and safe and enjoy some Hulu or some cool shows on Netflix. He needs a raise. He rocks."
RELATED: Attorney says weather no-shows depend on your workplace's policy
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff