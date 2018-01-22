Naked man on highway disrupts traffic while throwing things at vehicles

EMBED </>More Videos

Police respond to reports of naked man on I-95 (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania --
Authorities have captured a naked man who they say walked in and out of traffic on a major highway in Philadelphia and threw various items at vehicles.

The man was first spotted around 12:15 p.m. Saturday on the southbound side Interstate 95. Authorities say he was wandering between the shoulder of the roadway and the right lane.

The highway's two right lanes were briefly shut down as police tried to apprehend the man, who eventually taken into custody. His name has not been released.

The incident caused lengthy delays in the area at at least one minor accident, though no injuries were reported.
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
naked mantrafficu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
FedEx bomb believed to be tied to Austin attacks
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Blinking box in Harris County park turned out to be hoax
Police: These aren't city workers, they're scammers
Coming soon - More for Houston beer lovers to love!
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
Show More
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Hero teen nearly killed saving 2 small children from crash
How many fried Oreos did we eat at RodeoHouston 2018?
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
More News
Top Video
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Coming soon - More for Houston beer lovers to love!
FedEx bomb believed to be tied to Austin attacks
More Video