'Tide Pod Challenge' takes serious turn for college student

Sandra Bookman has more on how the 'Tide Pod Challenge' went seriously wrong for one college student. (Shutterstock)

LOGAN, Utah --
A dangerous social media stunt took a serious turn in Utah.

A college student was hospitalized after ingesting a Tide Pod.

Utah State University says it happened Saturday afternoon in a dorm.

There is no word on the student's condition, but she was conscious after medics put her in an ambulance.

Doctors have been warning about the so-called Tide Pod Challenge, a viral stunt where teens post videos of them eating laundry detergent.
