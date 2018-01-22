Donut-eating champion accused of breaking into donut shop

ELIZABETH CITY, North Carolina (KTRK) --Some people will do just about anything for a donut.
In North Carolina, a man who once won a police-sponsored donut eating contest was arrested after being accused of breaking into a donut shop.
Elizabeth City police said Bradley Hardison has been charged with breaking and entering.
He's accused of breaking into a Dunkin Donuts shop in November.
Hardison gained notoriety after winning a donut-eating contest put on by police in 2014.
After he won, police learned Hardison was wanted on suspicion of several break-ins. He was convicted for those burglaries, as well.
Now Hardison is back in jail awaiting trial.
