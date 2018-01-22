Donut-eating champion accused of breaking into donut shop

Bradley Hardison is in the slammer after allegedly breaking into a Dunkin Donuts shop.

ELIZABETH CITY, North Carolina (KTRK) --
Some people will do just about anything for a donut.

In North Carolina, a man who once won a police-sponsored donut eating contest was arrested after being accused of breaking into a donut shop.

Elizabeth City police said Bradley Hardison has been charged with breaking and entering.

He's accused of breaking into a Dunkin Donuts shop in November.

Hardison gained notoriety after winning a donut-eating contest put on by police in 2014.

After he won, police learned Hardison was wanted on suspicion of several break-ins. He was convicted for those burglaries, as well.

Now Hardison is back in jail awaiting trial.

