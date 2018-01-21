Overturned tanker spills diesel along SH-146 in Texas City

Crews are working overnight to move a tanker truck that overturned in Texas City.The 18-wheeler flipped along State Highway 146 near Loop 97. The driver was not hurt.Texas City Emergency Management said the tanker was hauling 5,000 gallons of gasoline, but none of the gas leaked out.A small amount of diesel in the truck's tank did spill out. That spill was quickly contained by firefighters.Some lanes are closed until the tractor and trailer can be removed. They say that could take hours.