Pit bull mauls 4-year-old girl at babysitter's house

The girl's babysitter watched as she was pulled from the home on a gurney. (KTRK)

MELBOURNE, Florida (KTRK) --
A four-year-old girl is in the hospital after she was attacked while playing with her babysitter's pit bull.

Mary Lamanna told WESH-TV she was stunned the dog was involved in the attack that left serious puncture wounds all over the girl's body.

The child had to be taken by helicopter to the hospital after being taken out of the mobile home on a stretcher.

"I do not raise dogs to attack people," Lamanna said, fighting back tears.

Police say Mary left to take food to her husband, leaving her elderly mother to care for the child.

The girl was playing with the dog when the pit bull became aggressive, according to investigators.

When the child tried pushing the pit bull away, the dog attacked, according to Mary's mother, Vivian Lamanna.

"He just got real angry I guess because she was kicking him with the other foot, and he grabbed her leg, and she wound up on the floor," Vivian said.

Vivian was also bitten when she sprang into action to protect the child, her arm now bandaged up after sustaining multiple bites.

Three dogs found inside the home have been ordered to be euthanized.

Mary says she's heartbroken, but grateful the little girl is expected to be okay.

