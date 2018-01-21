Man shot through car door outside Pasadena Applebee's restaurant

Police are interviewing witnesses after a shooting outside the Applebee's in Pasadena. (KTRK)

By and Tom Abrahams
PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) --
Some very scary moments outside an Applebee's restaurant in Pasadena tonight.

Investigators say a man managed to drive himself to the Bayshore Medical Center in his own car after a group of men opened fire on his car in the parking lot.

Pasadena police said the shooting happened around 6:50 p.m., in the restaurant parking lot on Fairmont Parkway near Preston Road.

Officers say the victim told hospital workers he was shot by two or three suspects in a tan Toyota Corolla.

Police say at least one bullet passed through the door, striking the victim somewhere in the leg.

Detectives have been at the hospital speaking with the victim. They do not believe his injuries are life threatening.

Officers have also been speaking with people at the restaurant during the shooting.

We do not know if police have any leads on the suspects.

ORIGINAL REPORT: Man shot in leg outside Pasadena Applebee's
Police are investigating after a man was shot outside an Applebee's restaurant in Pasadena.

