Police in Alabama have a murder mystery on their hands after a woman with a second life online was found dead outside her home.Kathleen West was a wife and mother who worked as an adult model on her own subscription-based website.Last Saturday, the 42-year-old victim's body was discovered in her yard by a neighbor who was on his way to work,West's social media accounts are full of sexually-explicit photos, and that has spurred a lot of theories about her death.Investigators haven't said whether her line of work played any role in her death, and are keeping details close to the vest."You can see the stain that's left in the road, that's still there," neighbor Xavier Lee said.The victim's grieving neighbor said he can't get her family out of his head, especially the daughter she left behind."This child doesn't have her mother anymore, don't know why. Don't know what happened that led up to the incident, but to wake up to that type of news, it makes you think," Lee said.