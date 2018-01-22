Mother who worked as adult website model found dead outside her Alabama home

EMBED </>More Videos

Police say something went terribly wrong outside Kathleen West's home last weekend. (KTRK)

CALERA, Alabama --
Police in Alabama have a murder mystery on their hands after a woman with a second life online was found dead outside her home.

Kathleen West was a wife and mother who worked as an adult model on her own subscription-based website.

Last Saturday, the 42-year-old victim's body was discovered in her yard by a neighbor who was on his way to work, WIAT-TV reports.

West's social media accounts are full of sexually-explicit photos, and that has spurred a lot of theories about her death.

Investigators haven't said whether her line of work played any role in her death, and are keeping details close to the vest.

"You can see the stain that's left in the road, that's still there," neighbor Xavier Lee said.

The victim's grieving neighbor said he can't get her family out of his head, especially the daughter she left behind.

"This child doesn't have her mother anymore, don't know why. Don't know what happened that led up to the incident, but to wake up to that type of news, it makes you think," Lee said.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
woman killedmurderhomicide investigationu.s. & worldsocial mediaAlabama
Top Stories
FedEx bomb believed to be tied to Austin attacks
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Blinking box in Harris County park turned out to be hoax
Police: These aren't city workers, they're scammers
Coming soon - More for Houston beer lovers to love!
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
Show More
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Hero teen nearly killed saving 2 small children from crash
How many fried Oreos did we eat at RodeoHouston 2018?
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
More News
Top Video
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Coming soon - More for Houston beer lovers to love!
FedEx bomb believed to be tied to Austin attacks
More Video