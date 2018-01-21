Vintage Coke machine sparks fire at popular Houston comic book shop

Third Planet Sci-Fi Superstore was in need of a superhero this morning, and help came in the form of some Houston firefighters. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A comic book store in southwest Houston had an adventure of its own after a fire this morning.

Third Planet Sci-Fi Superstore said on its Facebook page that one of its vintage Coca-Cola machines started a small fire.

All of the comics were fine and no one was hurt.

Store managers called out an electrician to make sure the building was safe.



The good news is the store has re-opened and is back in business.

The comic book store in Houston you need to visit
Third Planet is the largest comic book store in Houston

