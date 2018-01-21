Suspects in tan car shoot man outside grocery store in SE Houston

Police say a gang may be involved with the drive-by shooting that left a man in the hospital. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Police believe a drive-by shooting that left a man injured in southeast Houston might have been gang related.

Gunshots rang out outside the Payless Super Market around 3 p.m. in the 6900 block of MLK Boulevard.

Houston police said suspects in a tan car opened fire on two men standing next to their vehicles in the parking lot.

One man was struck in the knee and was taken to the hospital. The other man was not hit.

Police are not sure why the shooting happened, but say there was no confrontation between the shooter and the victim.

Investigators did not have a description of the suspects.

