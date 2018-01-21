Man killed during feud in Kendleton with alleged shooter's twin brother

EMBED </>More Videos

Jonathan Bradshaw is accused of killing a man who was fighting with his twin brother. (KTRK)

KENDLETON, Texas (KTRK) --
Deputies need your help finding a man accused of killing a person who was involved in an argument with his twin brother.

The Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office said they are looking for Jonathan Bradshaw, who has been on the run since last night.

Deputies said Bradshaw showed up to where the victim and his brother were fighting last night in the 13700 block of Willie Melton Boulevard, in Kendleton.

At some point, Bradshaw allegedly pulled out a gun and killed Ladarian Welch.

Investigators said Bradshaw should be considered armed and dangerous.

The suspect is described as a black male standing at 5 foot 7, and weighing about 160 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

If you see this man, you can make an anonymous tip by calling 281-342-TIPS. You could be eligible for a $5,000 reward.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
deadly shootinggun violencetexas newsFort Bend County
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
FedEx bomb believed to be tied to Austin attacks
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Blinking box in Harris County park turned out to be hoax
Police: These aren't city workers, they're scammers
Coming soon - More for Houston beer lovers to love!
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
Show More
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Hero teen nearly killed saving 2 small children from crash
How many fried Oreos did we eat at RodeoHouston 2018?
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
More News
Top Video
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Coming soon - More for Houston beer lovers to love!
FedEx bomb believed to be tied to Austin attacks
More Video