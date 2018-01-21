Deputies need your help finding a man accused of killing a person who was involved in an argument with his twin brother.The Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office said they are looking for Jonathan Bradshaw, who has been on the run since last night.Deputies said Bradshaw showed up to where the victim and his brother were fighting last night in the 13700 block of Willie Melton Boulevard, in Kendleton.At some point, Bradshaw allegedly pulled out a gun and killed Ladarian Welch.Investigators said Bradshaw should be considered armed and dangerous.The suspect is described as a black male standing at 5 foot 7, and weighing about 160 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.If you see this man, you can make an anonymous tip by calling 281-342-TIPS. You could be eligible for a $5,000 reward.