A 16-year-old boy facing charges in a rash of alleged sex crimes involving underage girls had a history of bizarre behavior, according to students who went to school with him.Maysen Melton has been on house arrest for about seven months, but is now behind bars after a grand jury indictment on almost two dozen felonies.The teen is accused of sexually assaulting at least four girls, and victimizing two others,He is also facing charges of gross lewdness in front of a child, kidnapping and child pornography.Some of the details in court documents are just too graphic to describe, but detail how Melton forced his alleged victims to have sex with him, while physically assaulting others.The documents detail how Melton allegedly forced some girls to send nude photos to him, and then used the photos as blackmail."He was just, like, a weird kid," said a former classmate, who isn't being identified by name. "He just took me as, like, that stalker-ish kind of kid."Lawyers for Melton say he had relationships at some point with all six teenage girls at the center of the case."I can't get into the specifics facts of the case but that it was largely consensual between the relationships of the way that their relationship was with each other," attorney Dustin Marcello said.Melton was arrested and charged as an adult last May. He is now being held on a $200,000 bond after the indictments.Officials at Clark County School District sent out letters to parents at both Palo Verde and Shadow Ridge High Schools, where Melton attended classes, addressing media reports on the case but offering no details about the alleged crimes.The district said it is cooperating with police in their investigation.