Las Vegas shooting survivors get free wedding

A couple who survived a nightmare, the Las Vegas mass shooting, will get their dream wedding for free.A local organization has announced they would foot the entire bill."I always thought I would marry him, but when we started dating. I mean, I told him I loved him on our first date, we were just such great friends, then everything fell into place perfectly," Jordanne Barr said.Their perfect fairy tale was put to the test during a weekend getaway in Las Vegas."You can't really put yourself in that situation. And think, oh someone would take a bullet for me, until that actually happens," Barr said.The couple found themselves in the middle of one of the deadliest mass shooting in the U.S.Barr was shot in the arm, the bullet traveling through her arm and into her side.Her fiancee, Jordan Adamczyk, dove on top of her, trying to shield her from the array of bullets raining from above."I just wanted to protect her," Adamczyk said.Now after surviving that nightmare, the couple will get the chance to spend a lifetime together."The five minutes where Jordan laid on top of me and I was on my side just looking at him, all I could think about is what my life would be like without him, and that was the hardest thing I have ever experienced," Jordanne said.The couple plans to live their future life together in memory of the victims who did not survive the massacre."We are so incredibly thankful, and I think we said before that we wanted to live for those that were not able to make it out of there, that's our goal, that is still what we are trying to do everyday," Jordanne said.