POLITICS

New California? Group pushing to divide Golden State

EMBED </>More Videos

Is California breaking up? That's what one group is hoping for. (Shutterstock photo)

SACRAMENTO, California --
Is California breaking up? That's what one group is hoping for.

They issued a Declaration of Independence, which proposes to create a 51st state -- "New California."

The group says they're exercising their constitutional right to form a new state separate from the "tyranny and lawlessness" of the state of California.

The U.S. Constitution requires state lawmakers to consent to the split before a new state could be formed from an existing one.

Watch the video above for more on the group's plan.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
politicslawscalifornia legislationlegislationgovernmentCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Group wants to create 'New California' as 51st new state
Plan to divide California into 3 parts clears first hurdle
Calexit leaders drop measure to make California independent nation
EXCLUSIVE: Leader of Calexit movement called into question for ties to Russia
Campaign underway to make California a separate country
POLITICS
Texas governor's India trip focused on jobs and the economy
'Sex and the City' actress announces run for governor
Analytics firm used stolen Facebook data, ex-employee says
Trump to call for death penalty for drug traffickers in opioid plan
Russia lures voters to the polls with free iPhones, cars
More Politics
Top Stories
FedEx bomb believed to be tied to Austin attacks
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Blinking box in Harris County park turned out to be hoax
Police: These aren't city workers, they're scammers
Coming soon - More for Houston beer lovers to love!
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
Show More
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Hero teen nearly killed saving 2 small children from crash
How many fried Oreos did we eat at RodeoHouston 2018?
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
More News
Top Video
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Coming soon - More for Houston beer lovers to love!
FedEx bomb believed to be tied to Austin attacks
More Video