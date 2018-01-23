Jimmy John's sprouts linked to 7 salmonella cases

The Jimmy John's food chain is pulling sprouts from its restaurants after seven cases of salmonella outbreaks were reported.There aren't any cases in Texas, but there are cases in Illinois and Wisconsin.Jimmy John's said that Sprouts purchased from two growers in Minnesota may be linked to the salmonella cases.The restaurant is pulling sprouts from all of its restaurants, including those in the Houston area."Food safety and the welfare of our customers are our top priorities and not negotiable in our business," said James North, President and CEO. "We have been working closely with the Departments of Health in Illinois and Wisconsin, as well as their federal counterparts, as they investigate the claims. While the results of the investigation are not conclusive and we are still gathering more information, we have voluntarily directed all franchisees to remove sprouts as a precautionary measure from all supply and distribution."